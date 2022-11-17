A M3GAN sequel is being discussed months before the movie's release

Universal is reportedly already looking to develop a sequel to M3GAN, Blumhouse's latest creepy doll horror venture, months before the movie's initial release.

According to the New York Times, the studio is so "pleased with how M3GAN turned out that it is already talking about a M3GAN sequel." TikTok posts tagged '#M3GAN' have been viewed 300 million times since the trailer was released a month ago, thanks to the rather curious (and pretty impressive) dancing the robot does at the end of the clip. It instantly went viral, with some users putting songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, BTS, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce over the scene.

Per the trailer, young Katie (Violet McGraw) loses both her parents in an accident and gets sent to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams). Gemma, nervous about taking care of a child for the first time, introduces Katie to her latest work project, a life-like AI doll called the Model 3 Generative Android, or M3GAN (played by child actress Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) for short. The robot, engineered by Gemma herself, is programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally.

Of course, it's all too good to be true: M3GAN decides that she is now the sole caretaker of Katie and will stop at nothing to defend her from harm – even if it means putting others in harm's way.

The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone, based on an idea that James Wan had pitched to Warner Bros. via his production company Atomic Monster. Wan and Jason Blum of Blumhouse have recently decided to merge their companies and make one big commercial horror empire.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.