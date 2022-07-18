M. Night Shyamalan's next movie is an adaptation of a horror novel

M. Night Shyamalan's next movie Knock at the Cabin is an adaptation of The Cabin at the End of the World, author Paul Tremblay has confirmed.

Shyamalan's movie has been described as a home invasion horror that takes place during the apocalypse and will star Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, and Jonathan Groff. Filming wrapped last month.

As for Tremblay's novel, it was published in 2018 and won the Horror Writers Association's Bram Stoker Award for Novel in 2019. The screen rights for the book were optioned before it was even published.

"I have been doing my part to be respectful of movie marketing desires and certainly wouldn't dream of spoiling anything," the writer told CNBC (opens in new tab). "Like the majority of adaptations, there will be story changes and differences compared to the book so my readers will still be surprised by the film."

Another of Tremblay's novels, A Head Full of Ghosts, is also currently in development for the big screen with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan on board as producers.

Shyamalan is writing and producing the movie as well as directing, in his first movie since 2021's Old. The filmmaker is known for his unexpected endings and supernatural plots, with his resume also including titles such as The Sixth Sense, The Village, and The Happening.

Knock at the Cabin is currently set to be released on February 3, 2023. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best Netflix horror movies that you can stream right now.