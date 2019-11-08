Loki’s future MCU plans have possibly been revealed by Kevin Feige

The MCU is getting a whole lot bigger with Marvel Phase 4. Several new Marvel TV shows will be exclusive to Disney Plus, chief among them being the Loki TV series. Kevin Feige has opened up about his next step, revealing that the God of Mischief’s first solo adventure will directly tie in to the Doctor Strange sequel, Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Feige doubled down on the idea that you’ll need to follow every Disney Plus MCU show to understand the universe-at-large. An example? The Loki series is going to connect to the 2021 film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. He admits, “I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before. But it does.”

With an alternate version of Loki swiping the Space Stone in 2012 New York during the events of Avengers: Endgame and going MIA, the next logical step – aside from the series – would be for him to show up in Doctor Strange’s mind-bending sequel. Feige hasn’t confirmed that would be the case, though confirming a tie in suggests it could very well happen.

The Loki series, interestingly enough, isn’t the only Disney Plus show to lead in to Multiverse of Madness. As confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also star in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Both Loki and WandaVision, Scarlet Witch’s spin-off with Paul Bettany’s Vision, are set for Spring 2021 on Disney Plus. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on May 7, 2021.

