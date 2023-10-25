The TVA logo may hold the key to the Loki season 2 finale

The finale of Loki season 2 may still be a couple of weeks away, but viewers are already speculating about what could go down – and one eagle-eyed fan thinks the TVA's logo may hold the key to how things will go down in episode 6.

"I think it's safe to assume that in the finale Loki and Mobius are going to become the new leaders of the TVA and maybe they had a hand in its creation as well (with the time loops and stuff). They represent a balance between chaos and order so they are the key to saving the reality vs. conquering (order+order) or breaking it (chaos+chaos)," the Redditor wrote .

"Have you ever properly looked at the TVA logo? It depicts a dagger. And a Möbius strip," they continued. "Crazy that the writers have been foreshadowing this from the start of the show, with the logo and Mobius' words in [season 1, episode 1] ("Loki, king of space"). And in the latest episode Ravonna said to Mobius he has no idea what it takes to lead, which means this is exactly what will happen."

Others aren't quite as convinced, though. "Pretty sure it's an hourglass and a sword, both iconic items Kang has in the comics," another user pointed out.

Matters have become more complicated since the events of last week's episode 3, which saw a new Kang variant, Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), enter the fray. Revonna Renslayer (Gug Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes find him in 19th Century Chicago, where he's an inventor and conman. However, one fan thinks something more sinister is going on, and that Victor Timely is actually He Who Remains…

Loki season 2 releases weekly on Disney Plus. For more on the latest MCU show, check out our deep dives: