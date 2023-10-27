That shocking Loki season 2 death scene might be the grimmest in the MCU

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Loki season 2. If you've yet to catch up, and don't want to know what happens, turn back now!

Loki season 2 episode 4 just featured one of the most shocking death scenes in the MCU – and fans can't get over it.

Time was of the essence in 'Heart of the TVA', which is now streaming on Disney Plus, as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the gang raced against the clock – metaphorical and literal, oh Miss Minutes – to stop the malfunctioning Temporal Loom from destroying everything. Their attempt to save the day, however, hit a snag when X-5/Brad Wolfe (Rafael Casal), lured in by the promise of being able to return to his Sacred Timeline life as an actor, sided with Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

Trying to take the TVA for themselves, the trio – don't forget Miss Minutes! – rounded up General Dox (Kate Dickie) and her Minutemen in the interrogation room and well, dispatched of them by trapping them inside a giant orange cube, like the one Loki put Brad in in episode 2, and... shrinking it.

"How does it feel knowing that all of us here would rather die than follow you out that door?" Dox asked Renslayer defiantly, as the camera cuts away from the cube, instead focusing on Brad's nauseated face. While we didn't technically see anything, the audio is truly terrifying, as the soldiers' shouts and screams slowly turn into sounds of bones crunching and, presumably, blood dripping.

"This has got to go down in history as one of the most violent, most hard core moments in MCU history. I cringed and they didn't even show anything," one viewer wrote on Twitter, as another said: "Hitchcockian... the actors on screen sold it."

"So brutal that listening to them being tortured was enough to have a 'OMG I'm shocked' kind of reaction," said a third, as a fourth tweeted: "Miss Minute's look of amusement was pure horror."

Check out some more gobsmacked reactions below...

When Dox and the others got crushed by the shrinking box #Loki #LokiSeason2 #MissMinutes pic.twitter.com/lf3UC88BjBOctober 27, 2023 See more

THISSS CLOCK RIGHT HERE IS SICKKK IN THE MIND,IT IS THE LITERAL DEFINITION OF A PSYCHO #Loki #Loki pic.twitter.com/iPHg3D0gmxOctober 27, 2023 See more

I’m quite literally sat like this rn #loki pic.twitter.com/1S3h7uUXlcOctober 27, 2023 See more

#loki spoilers ---this belongs in a horror movie LOOK AT MISS MINUTES SMILING I'M SO DONE pic.twitter.com/UJwzuZSdfXOctober 27, 2023 See more

This was by far the most disturbing scene in the entire MCU, this shit right here genuinely had me shook #loki pic.twitter.com/LqxFsuUnUnOctober 27, 2023 See more

Ensure you don't miss an episode with our Loki season 2 release schedule guide. For more on the show, check out our deep-dives on: