LG C1 OLED TV deals are 40% off in Amazon's Prime Day sale

It's not often that you can save over $1000 on the LG C1 OLED TV but you can do just that with Amazon's latest Prime Day deal on the stunning 65-inch model, which is now just $1496.99 at Amazon (was $2499.99) (opens in new tab).

That's over $100 cheaper than the lowest ever price we've seen for this excellent OLED TV before, so it really is a steal. We rarely ever see Amazon Prime Day TV sales or discounts generally this huge on the LG C1, because it really is perfect for gamers rocking an Xbox Series X or PS5. That's why it's our pick for the best gaming TV on the market right now.

This LG C1 deal will save you $1000 on a panel with four 4K 120Hz HDMI inputs, a dedicated Game Optimizer panel, and an absolutely glorious 4K display. But, it's just one of the Amazon Prime TV deals you could nab right now, and you can find more of those below, including $22 off the 48-inch LG A1 that's now its lowest price ever at $646.99 (opens in new tab).

Today's best Amazon Prime Day OLED TV sales

(opens in new tab) 65-inch LG C1 4K OLED TV| $2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 - The lowest ever price on this excellent 4K OLED TV, with all the features that PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers need, from 4K 120Hz HDMI ports to a Game Optimizer control panel for making your games play and look their best.



(opens in new tab) 48-inch LG A1 4K OLED TV| $669 $646.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $22 - Another lowest price here, so don't let that $22 saving put you off. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this excellent LG OLED TV, which again comes with 4K 120Hz support.



