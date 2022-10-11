Amazon Prime Day gaming sales live: save with PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch deals

Refresh

Logitech G29 racing wheel (PS5 / PS4), now $199.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Don't think we've forgotten about you Sony fans! You'll also find the Logitech G29 steering wheel on sale in today's Amazon Prime gaming sales - with a massive $200 discount. That means you're picking up the well celebrated suite for just $199.99 (was $399.99). You're getting that classic force feedback touch of luxury here, with three pedals to complete the setup as well. We have seen the G29 cheaper than this, but that was way back in 2019 again - this is the best price we've seen in years. UK: £349.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel, now $199.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) If you're on the hunt for an Xbox steering wheel in today's Prime Day gaming sales, you'll be happy to see a massive $100 discount on the Logitech G920. You'll find the wheel and pedals available for $199.99 right now. That marks a position just $10 away from a record low we haven't seen since 2019, making today's sale price the best we've seen for two years. If that's not enough reason to finally kit out your sim-racing setup we don't know what is. UK: £349.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021), now $269 (was $329.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Yes, it's gaming-adjacent - but we had to tell you about this $269 sale price on the 10.2-inch iPad. That's a brand new record low, and a particularly special one at that. We never saw the previous generation even hit $279 in its lifetime, and we only started to see prices lower than $299 in the last few weeks. If you're looking to get streaming (games or Netflix), or you're keen to see what Apple Arcade has in store this is a stunning offer.

ASUS TUF F15 gaming laptop, now $589.99 (was $649.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) For those wanting an affordable but still impressive rig, this F15 offer for $589.99 at Amazon instead of almost $650 shouldn't be missed. Yes, it has an over-dramatic name that brings fighter jets to mind. But still. The TUF range is well known for being home to some of the best entry-level gaming laptops on the market, and this one should be able to handle most games on moderate settings thanks to an i5-10300H processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a nippy 512GB PCIe SSD. That's the model's lowest price too, so you're getting maximum bang for buck in today's Amazon Prime gaming sales. UK: Asus TUF F15 (RTX 3060) - £1,019.99 £898 at Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Super Mario 3D World has taken its time to stray too far from its $59.99 MSRP. Over the last few months, we've been lucky to find $10 off this port - particularly frustrating seeing as it came out last year. Still, this is an excellent title and Nintendo is renowned for keeping its Mario canon games well within their MSRPs. That makes today's $39.99 sales price particularly competitive - with a $20 saving in Amazon's latest Prime Day gaming deals. UK: £49.99 £37.99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha S headset, now $79.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) If you're looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, this is a great choice for $79.99 at Amazon. HyperX is known for being one of the best in the business with comfortable but effective headsets that have an upside of making you look like a plane pilot, and the Cloud Alpha offers impressive 7.1 surround sound as well. You're also getting a mixer for chat and mic balance, which is always handy if you play a lot of multiplayer games where you talk with friends. But before we go any further, a quick aside for console players: while you can use the Cloud Alpha on PS4 via the 3.4mm jack, be advised that you won't be able to take advantage of the headset's 7.1 surround. That's only available on PC.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog, now $179.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) We've used this keyboard ourselves for a long time now so can speak for its quality first-hand - it's top of our best gaming keyboard rankings after all. That makes this saving, getting you the device for $179.99 at Amazon, one of the better discounts we've seen from the Amazon Prime gaming sales so far. While it isn't the V2 Analog's lowest price (it once dipped to $139.99), we haven't seen the keyboard fall to this level since June 2022. And seeing as it features keys capable of variable pressure to simulate analog sticks, that's a pretty good offer overall. UK: £249.99 £170.21 at Amazon

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core, now $116.99 (was $129.99) (Image credit: Future) This is the first discount we've seen on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core. It might be a mouthful, but if you're after the precision and luxury feel of the premium Elite Series 2, it's worth getting your head around this ridiculous name. On Amazon's page you'll still find a $129.99 price, but be sure to tick the coupon box to save $12 and secure it for $116.99. It goes without saying this is a record low price - Microsoft's latest gamepad only hit the shelves last month.

Razer Kraken Kitty headset in Quartz Pink, now $94.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) We considered opening with a cat-related pun, but you know what? We're better than that. It's enough to say that this iconic headset has taken a massive tumble in price, bringing it back to an all-time low. You'll be able to use it on your laptop or PC, and it's packing THX Spatial Audio as well for superior sound. Oh, and don't forget about the customizable RGB lighting on each ear. You can make it glow whatever color you like through Razer Synapse software, so your gear will match the rest of your setup. Not bad for $94.99 at Amazon rather than $150, we'd say. UK price: £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, now $749.99 (was $929.99) at Amazon (Image credit: Future) And we're off! A $180 saving is always worth paying attention to, but it's especially eye-catching on this powerful gaming laptop after its drop to $749.99 at Amazon. Although it won't smash through the latest games on the highest settings, it'll still do very well for itself thanks to an i7-11800H processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card (8GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD don't hurt either, of course). Because that's the rig's lowest ever price, beating one we saw in early September, this is a headliner for the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales.