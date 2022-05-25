LG C1 OLED drops back to its lowest ever price in early Memorial Day TV deals

In a surprise early Memorial Day TV deal, you can get one of the very best for a lowest ever price. The excellent LG C1 OLED TV, in its 55-inch form, can be had for just $1,096.99 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, which is - as far as we can tell - a return to a record low.

While the price point of this excellent OLED TV has been steadily declining - it is a 2021 model after all - it's only ever been this low once before, about a month or so ago. You're saving 27% (or just over $400) on one of the best gaming TVs we've ever seen - days before the official Memorial Day TV deals fully kick off. That's no small thing given its place as one of the best OLED TVs too - a position cemented even more, when the value is this good.

For reference, this year's LG C2 model is still holding its value and going for $1,796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Do we think the LG C2 is also a superb, premium TV? Absolutely. Is it a whole 700 dollars better? Maybe not... The C1 is still an excellent purchase a year on from its release and it will have you covered for ages with its genuine quality.

You'll find more information on this early Memorial Day TV deal below, and while this isn't a bona fide cheap 4K TV deal, you can find more QLED and OLED TV sales further down the page.

