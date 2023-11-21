Lego Rivendell, my all-time favorite set, just hit its lowest price for Black Friday

I've put together and reviewed a lot of kits over the last few years, but none of them have impressed me more than Lego Rivendell - and that means my ears prick up at massive price cuts on it like this. In fact, a Black Friday offer has discounted the set to its lowest ever price.

So long as you're quick (there seems to be a limited number), you can pick up Lego Rivendell for £389.98 at Amazon instead of almost £430. Although that's only a reduction of 9%, it's the biggest saving we've seen for this kit according to our research. One of the better Black Friday Lego deals so far, in other words.

This is one of the few kits I'd say is borderline perfect, so I'd definitely recommend having a look.

Lego Rivendell | £429.99 £389.98 at Amazon

Save £40 - We've never seen this sprawling kit this cheap; before now, it didn't really dip below £415. And seeing as it has a Black Friday label, I doubt it'll fall any further before the sale is done.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore Lord of the Rings

✅ You want a complex but satisfying build



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much space to display it



Price check:

💲 Lego | £429.99

💲 AJ Toys | £429.99



Should you buy Lego Rivendell?

(Image credit: Future)

To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure that I've ever seen or built a cooler kit. Besides being a dream for fans of the franchise, it's crammed with detail in the model and instruction book. Everywhere you look, there's something new to see.

Sure, it'll take you a long time to build. It needs a lot of space to display, too. But it's an immensely satisfying process, and as my Lego Rivendell review pointed out, it's comfortably one of the best Lego sets overall.

