Pick up a LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon for just $83.30 and save 51%

If you've been looking for a cheap LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon then 51% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale is your moment. Okay, it's the Solo spin off version, so pointy nosed, white and showroom fresh but this is LEGO after all so there is a way to make it closer to the classic look.

For half price you get a 1414 piece kit to make the ship and six minifigures from the film to crew it. So that's Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite, a Kessel Operations Droid, a DD-BD droid, blaster weapons and more all coming a long for the ride.

In terms of features there's a detachable canopy for fast cockpit access, spring-loaded blasters to shoot stuff, opening hull plates and - most importantly - a detachable escape pod which make the ship look more like the Falcon we know and love. Look:

(Image credit: Lego)

Overall, once its built the Millennium Falcon measures over 4” (11cm) high, 18” (48cm) long and 11” (30cm) wide. So it's a chunky, showy addition to any shelf.

If you're looking to save money on something else then check out all the Amazon Prime Day game deals we currently know about to see what you can pick up.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.