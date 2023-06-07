Latest PS5 update finally does more than just improve system stability

PlayStation has rolled out a new PS5 update, and it finally does a little more than just improve the console's stability.

On June 7, we got a new PS5 update, version 23.01-07.40.00. Although it does a little more than "improve system stability," don't get too excited as the only other patch note for the update says that: "We've improved the messages and usability on some screens." That's it. It's not even clear what messages on what screens have been improved, but hey, I guess you can't complain about an improvement.

The last update we got for the PS5 (Version: 23.01-07.20.00) actually did pretty much the same thing, improving the system's stability and improving the messages on some screens - I guess there was more to do since the last rollout. It's probably a good thing that the majority of changes that PlayStation makes to its console can go unnoticed as it means it's generally in good health and players aren't experiencing too many issues right now.

In other PlayStation news, last month we had a very exciting PlayStation Showcase which gave us an insight into the future of the PS5 and PSVR 2 . One thing probably no one expected to see though was a new PlayStation handheld. Before you start dreaming about the PSVita 2, we're talking about Project Q as its currently known.

The handheld device works as a companion to the PS5 and will allow players to stream games from the main console. The only problem is, you need to be connected to Wi-Fi at all times when using Project Q, so it doesn't quite have the same appeal as say the Steam Deck which will allow you to take your favorite PC games out of the house. Details are sparse about Project Q right now, but we do know it's due to release later this year.