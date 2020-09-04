Labor day sales at Dell: save big on a huge range of tech

Dell's Labor Day sale is full of excellent gear at cheaper prices, so if you're after any sort of computing tech, this is the place to be. It's the last chance to bag something with a healthy discount before the madness and unpredictability of the winter sales period, so having a poke around now is a sensible thing to do. There's laptops, PCs, monitors, and TVs going with great price cuts, and we've highlighted a few here.

There are literally hundreds of items with their price cut down, so your options remain plentiful and varied.

The laptops department is where we've found a host of great deals ranging from a Dell XPS Touch laptop going for just $699.99 to a Dell G5 quality gaming laptop being reduced by $260 to $1,099.99. There's also a very premium XPS model that'll handle it all going for $1,599, down from nearly two thousand dollars.

In the PC range, you could do a whole lot worse than 17% off a quality Alienware Aurora R9 model which comes crashing down in price to $912.99 and gets you into ray tracing gaming. And why not team that with an equally excellent monitor deal? There's a great budget Dell option going for just $99.99 or a gaming-focused Alienware beast that's reduced by a massive $150 that's now $359.99

And lastly, in the TV deals, you can go big or go home with a 58-inch (an unusual size, we know) Samsung QLED TV for just $797.99. That's an excellent price for a premium Samsung TV - one of the best, from one of the best.

Check out all our highlights below.

Dell Labor day sale - laptops

XPS 13 Touch laptop | $850 $699.99 at Dell

This XPS model represents an excellent entry point into Dell's premium laptops. While it might not quite have the guts to do any gaming, if you've been looking for a new home and work laptop this is an excellent candidate, and now it's at a great price. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | $1,250 $1,099 at Dell

The Dell XPS range is always hugely popular, so being able to save a few hundred bucks is welcome on this XPS 13 model. These laptops are excellent for work and school use, so it's well worth considering. However, they're unlikely to stay in stock for long due to their popularity.View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $1,360 $1,099.99 at Dell

If you're after a very competent gaming machine then something from Dell's own reliable and powerful, yet understated, G series is a great option among the Labor day laptop deals. Sporting a 1660Ti graphics card and 16GB of RAM, along with a 10th-gen Intel processor, this will handle anything you throw at it. A great laptop that's only just below the premium ray-tracing section of the spectrum.View Deal

XPS 15 laptop | $1,850 $1,599.99 at Dell

If you are looking for something premium from Dell, then this XPS laptop is the one for you. With a solid saving thrown into the mix, this laptop is the epitome of a do-it-all machine: home use, work use, and even solid gaming will be managed by this machine, and all on a glorious 4K screen. Solid deal.View Deal

Dell Labor Day sales - PCs

Dell G5 gaming PC | $900 $779.99 at Dell

A little lean mean gaming machine for less this Labor Day: this G5 PC from Dell's G-series is well worth a look if you're after a new static powerhouse that can be your go-to home machine for work and play - and it's got a 10th-gen CPU in it too, so it's not an older model being sold cheap to get rid of stock.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R9 gaming PC | $1,150 $912.99 at Dell

Use code IGD17 at checkout to get this price.

Alienware's PCs do often hold a premium but when a new model comes out, like the more recent R10 and R11 variants, then this makes a potential bargain on a slightly older model. The offer in question is a great opportunity for a value-busting Alienware deal. This one is ray tracing-capable, has a solid CPU, and oozes Alienware premium quality. Nice.View Deal

Dell Labor Day sales - Monitors

Dell SE2419HR monitor | $220 $99.99 at Dell

If you're after a cheap monitor then this Dell screen going for just under the three-figure mark is a blinder. It'll do gaming - if you're after that - well enough, and if you're after a sound and reliable extra monitor for working at home then this is a great choice for the price.View Deal

Alienware 2521HFL monitor | $510 $359.99 at Dell

This Dell 25-incher is of an excellent, premium nature and will be great for most. For gaming, it's full HD, but fast as anything with a 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and compatibility with G-Sync. More generally, its picture quality is excellent and will be right at home, whatever you use your monitor for, work or play.View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW monitor | $1,520 $949.99 at Dell

This Alienware beast will be of great benefit to those who prefer a single, massive screen. The saving is as enormous as the monitor itself (sort of) and this is a great, premium gaming panel - or one for creatives and designers.View Deal

Dell Labor Day sale - TVs

Samsung 58-inch QLED 4K TV | $898 $797.99 at Dell

Samsung are among the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so being able to get this 58-inch one for $100 less isn't an opportunity to be missed. This particular model features Quantum HDR from Samsung, providing top-quality color range.View Deal

Sony 65-inch 4K TV (X900H) | $1,398 $1,198 at Dell

Sony is another well-respected brand when it comes to TV deals, so this $200 saving on a 65-inch monster display is a great opportunity you should consider if you can. We're not sure how long it'll last, so best act fast if you want to avoid being disappointed.

View Deal

