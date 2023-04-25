Kraven the Hunter's main villain has been confirmed, thanks to a first look at the upcoming Sony movie from CinemaCon 2023. According to Variety (opens in new tab), the trailer, which is surprisingly bloody, shows a man undergoing an uncomfortable transformation after using a mysterious serum, as his arm turns rough and grey.

Then, another character, presumed to be Kraven, can be heard asking the man why people call him 'Rhino'.

This isn't the first time the Marvel Comics baddie has been seen in live-action, though it's certainly a new take on him. While Paul Giamatti previously brought Rhino to life in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he only wore a horned mechanical suit towards the end of the superhero flick. For the rest of his screen time, he was simply known as Aleksei Sytsevich, a Russian mobster causing trouble for Peter Parker in New York City.

First introduced in the source material back in 1966, Rhino has been known to fight Hulk and Punisher, as well as everyone's favorite webslinger. In Kraven the Hunter, which is geared up to be Sony's first R-rated Marvel movie, Alessandro Nivola is taking on the role.

Other supporting cast members include Ariana DeBose (as voodoo priestess and Kraven's love interest Calypso), Fred Hechinger (as Kraven's half-brother Chameleon), Christopher Abbott, Levi Miller, and Russell Crowe, with Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on Sergei Kravinoff, the eponymous role.

J.C. Chandor directs, working with a script from Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

Kraven the Hunter releases in US cinemas on October 6. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.