M. Night Shyamalan provides update on new movie – and why he left filming

M. Night Shyamalan has provided an update on his new movie Knock at the Cabin – and it’s going to be music to the ears of those who love the director’s more disturbing works.

In an Instagram post, Shyamalan said, "One week finished on [Knock at the Cabin] such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it."

A post shared by M. Night Shyamalan (@mnight) A photo posted by on

Shyamalan’s calling card throughout his career has been a long, long list of people, places, and stories that get under a viewer’s skin. For one to go as far as affecting the director in that way makes us very excited indeed.

Little is known about Knock at the Cabin’s subject matter so far, but we do know who is going to be in the new movie, which is dated for February 3, 2023.

Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead) is set to be joined by Nikki Amuka-Bird and Rupert Grint (who have previous with Shyamalan in Old and the Apple series Servant respectively). Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth) and The Matrix Resurrections’ Jonathan Groff round out the current cast.

Knock at the Cabin is set to be the director’s 15th feature film. His most recent release, Old, became his sixth to top the box office and grossed $90m worldwide.

For more on what’s coming to the cinema in the next few months, here’s our complete guide to movie release dates.