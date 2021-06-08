Knives Out 2 casts Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline has been cast in Knives Out 2, reports Deadline.

Cline joins an ever-growing roster of high-profile talent to join the currently untitled Knives Out sequel. As Deadline notes, we don't know a whole lot about the plot of Knives Out 2, and likewise Cline's role in the sequel is unknown right now.

In case you haven't heard all the exciting casting news to come out of Knives Out 2, so far the all-star cast includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and, reprising his role as the brilliant private detective Benoit Blanc from the first Knives Out, Daniel Craig.

With all of those big names attached, it's natural to want to know how exactly everyone's involved, how they're connected, and since Knives Out 2 is likely to be another whodunnit, well... who dun it? But as I mentioned, the only thing we know about Knives Out 2 is that Craig's Benoit Blanc is back at it with another big mystery to unfold. We also know production is scheduled to begin this summer in Greece, but that hardly tells us much about the story.

Rian Johnson is coming back to write and direct Knives Out 2, despite having a fairly loaded schedule. The Last Jedi director is still cooking up another Star Wars movie, and plans are already underway for a third movie in the Knives Out saga. Then there's the upcoming Peacock mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), which Johnson is also writing and directing.

Cline found breakout success in the 2020 Netflix series Outer Banks, in which she stars as Sarah Cameron, AKA princess of the Kooks, daughter of Ward Cameron and John B's love interest. Cline also has acting credits in movies including Savannah Sunrise, Boy Erased, and This Is the Night, as well as TV series like Vice Principals, The Originals, and Stranger Things.

While we wait for Netflix to nail down a release date for Knives Out 2, check out our roundup of 2021's upcoming movie release dates - and read all about the best Netflix movies to stream now.