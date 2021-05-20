Knives Out 2 gets another big star in Kate Hudson

Knives Out 2 just added Kate Hudson to its growing list of stars, reports THR.

Hudson, best known for her role in Almost Famous and a collection of solid aughts rom-coms (How to a Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a classic), certainly knows how to flex her comedic chops. That could be because she's the daughter of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, themselves two comedic powerhouses. There's no word yet on who Hudson will play, but I'd love if she took on a role not unlike Toni Colette's twitchy, bitchy yogi in the original Knives Out.

The latest casting news confirms Hudson will join an already impressive cast, which includes Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Janelle Monáe (Moonlight), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Edward Norton (Birdman). Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc, as well. With Netflix recently securing the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3 for $450 million , there's certainly money to be spent on getting A-list celebs to join the cast.

Aside from an impressive cast list, there's little known about Knives Out 2, save that it's set to begin shooting this summer in Greece. There's no details on the plot - we just know it'll be another murder mystery with Blanc on the case. Rian Johnson will return as writer and director in what is a rather busy schedule for the creator. The Last Jedi director is still working on a Star Wars trilogy and is working on a mystery series for Peacock starring Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll).