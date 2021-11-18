Kingpin actor fuels Hawkeye speculation with new tweet

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio might be hinting at a Hawkeye appearance.

The actor retweeted a Hawkeye teaser with the caption: "This is going to be fun. I love these @Marvel series."

D'Onofrio played the villainous Kingpin in Netflix's Daredevil series, which was eventually canceled. This isn't the first time that the actor has stoked the flames of speculation of a return via Twitter, though – back in September, D'Onofrio liked tweets saying he'd be back.

Whether Kingpin does return to the MCU or not remains to be seen. He's not the only Daredevil character suspected to be rejoining the Marvel universe, either: the Man Without Fear himself, Matt Murdock, is heavily rumored to be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, fans thought they'd spotted him in the first trailer, until IMAX footage debunked the theory.

"If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show," Cox said recently. "If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again."

We don't have long to wait to find out if D'Onofrio or Cox are back, though. Hawkeye premieres its first two episodes on Disney Plus this November 24, while Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives December 17 in US theaters, and December 15 in UK cinemas.

