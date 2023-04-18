Kathleen Kennedy says Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie was never a thing

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has denied Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie ever being a thing. The Marvel boss was reported to be producing a film in the galaxy far, far away, though recent updates have made it clear that this will not be happening after all.

"Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I suppose fandom, but there was nothing – nothing ever got developed," Kennedy told IGN (opens in new tab) at Star Wars Celebration. "We never discussed an idea. As everybody knows, Kevin's a huge Star Wars fan, and if he did come up with something, I would be all ears, but that's never really happened. So it's not an abandoned project, it just didn't happen."

Strangely enough, when Feige's movie was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), a "major actor" was said to have been approached, and Disney's co-chairman Alan Horn even seemed to confirm the project was happening: "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on… With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki scribe Michael Waldron was also attached to the film, even at one point saying he was currently writing the movie.

Ahead of Star Wars Celebration, a Variety (opens in new tab) report said that Feige's movie was no longer in active development, and nothing about the film was included in the bumper Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel, which unveiled three new Star Wars movies.

It would seem, then, that Feige will not be putting his stamp on the galaxy far, far away anytime soon, if at all.

For now, though, there are plenty of upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows to get excited about, and you can get all the updates on everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 through the link.