Kevin Feige sounds open to more Netflix Marvel characters showing up in the MCU

Kevin Feige has all but confirmed that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil could one day appear in the MCU. But what of the likes of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher from Netflix’s roster of Marvel heroes?

While speaking to Screen Rant, the Marvel Studios president addressed the question that fans have been asking for years – though we might need to be patient.

"I always say that whenever a character comes back into the Marvel sandbox, it becomes another tool in the storytelling ability of the MCU. As I said before, the good news is, all will be revealed when people actually finally watch," Feige said.

Feige is getting more and more loose-lipped by the day – and could be hinting that plans are already in place to bring some of Netflix’s beloved Marvel characters into the fold.

One that could be hitting our screens imminently is Vincent D’onofrio’s Kingpin. He’s long been tied to an appearance in Hawkeye thanks to the actor's social media activity, and the most recent episode might have even included a sneaky appearance from New York’s underworld crime boss.

Next up for Marvel is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is hitting cinemas on December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US. No official word yet on if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be swinging in for an appearance, though the recent trailer showed a multiverse's worth of iconic Spidey villains for Tom Holland’s webhead to deal with.

