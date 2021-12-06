Kevin Feige says if Daredevil is in the MCU, he’ll be played by Charlie Cox

It’s not quite official confirmation, but it’s as close as Kevin Feige will ever get. The Marvel Studios president has said that, if Daredevil were to appear in future MCU projects, he will be played by Charlie Cox.

Cox, who played The Man Without Fear across three Daredevil seasons (and one Defenders spinoff) on Netflix, has long been linked with a reprisal of the street-level hero. Now, Feige has addressed those rumors.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen," Feige told CinemaBlend.

Feige has clearly been deliberate in his wording. This is not Feige saying Daredevil has joined the MCU (yet), but he’s certainly stoking the fires for those hoping for a Charlie Cox return.

His first port of call could be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The original trailer for the multiversal mashup led to speculation that Cox was playing Matt Murdock and assisting Tom Holland in one scene – but that was quickly debunked by the IMAX version of the trailer.

Then, the MCU could be his oyster. Legal drama She-Hulk would be a great fit for Murdock/Daredevil, as would upcoming spinoff Echo, starring Hawkeye antagonist Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox).

It could even open for the door for more Netflix returnees – but that all remains a pipe dream. For now, expect Charlie Cox to rock up in the MCU any day.

