Kevin Feige says Venom 2 post-credits scene took a lot of coordination with Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kevin Feige has talked about the Venom 2 post-credits scene. Spoilers ahead!

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene seemingly brought the movie into the MCU, with the symbiote and Tom Hardy's Eddie transported to a new location where they see Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the news. The scene picks up in the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw the webslinger unmasked by J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons).

"There was a lot of coordination – and if you don't know all the coordination yet, I'm not going to be the one to tell you – but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter. "We worked together on it."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be a multiversal extravaganza, with Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock, and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reportedly back as their respective versions of Peter Parker. Theories abound that Charlie Cox will feature in the movie as Matt Murdock, and the trailer seemed to tease Willem DaFoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman.

Whether we can expect to see Venom in the mix remains to be seen, though there are clues that upcoming Sony movie Morbius could be set in the MCU, so watch this space.

While Venom 2 received mixed reviews, it broke a pandemic box office record with a $90 million opening weekend. You can catch it in US and UK cinemas now.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, meanwhile, arrives this December 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to get up to speed on everything the MCU has in store for us.