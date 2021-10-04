Venom 2 and No Time to Die break pandemic box office records

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has broken pandemic box office records with the largest takings for an opening weekend since March 2020, Variety reports.

The antihero sequel, which sees Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock (and Venom) has already made $90 million after opening on October 1 in the US, beating Black Widow 's $80 million, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ' $75 million, and Fast and Furious 9 's $70 million.

Meanwhile, No Time to Die has become the first Hollywood movie released during the pandemic to make more than $100 million internationally without being released in China – Bond's latest outing reaches theaters there on October 29.

This is significant because China has recently established itself as the world's biggest movie market. Plus, viewing figures in the country have often been make or break for Hollywood movies since the pandemic started as theaters have been forced to close in the US and Europe.

After almost 18 months' worth of delays, Craig's swan song as 007 has now earned a place in the record books for best pandemic debut in 21 countries, including the UK, where the movie made $25.6 million in its opening weekend, as well as Germany and Hong Kong.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is already out in the US and it lands in the UK on October 15. No Time to Die, meanwhile, is already out in the UK, but opens in the US on October 8. For spoiler-filled analysis on both, check out our pieces on the Venom 2 post-credits scene and No Time To Die ending.