Kang star Jonathan Majors says he walked out of his first Marvel meeting

Jonathan Majors is stepping out as the MCU’s new big bad Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, the actor revealed he almost didn’t have his first meeting at Marvel.

"I hope this doesn’t bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]," Majors told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) in a new profile. "This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, 'I’m supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.'"

However, thankfully for Marvel fans, Majors never made it to the door of the building before he was intercepted by casting director Sarah Finn. "We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation," he added. "I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive."

Majors first played Kang's variant He Who Remains in the Loki season 1 finale, who Loki and Sylvie encounter at the Citadel at the End of Time. He’ll also be sticking around for a while, with a Marvel Phase 6 movie titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty also on the horizon.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17. For more on the MCU, check out our recap of Marvel Phase 4, our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and all of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.