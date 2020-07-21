The Justice League Snyder Cut runtime is at least 215 minutes – and could be even longer

Zack Snyder has a reputation for stretching his projects across lengthy runtimes. The Batman v Superman and Watchmen director’s cuts all last over three hours – and the Justice League Snyder Cut could top the lot according to the director.

Snyder had previously stated that the runtime of the HBO Max release (at the time nothing more than a hashtag) was 214 minutes long. Now, it’s even longer.

“I famously advertised the runtime at 214 minutes,” Snyder told Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph. “Now, in its current state, it’s going to end up being longer than that yet… [it’s] exciting to bring all this new material to the fans,” Snyder said, though was reticent to confirm an exact runtime as he was “still working on” the movie.

That is, even if it even is going to be a movie. Around the time of the Justice League Snyder Cut announcement, THR floated the idea that it could end up being a multi-part miniseries on HBO Max. Even so, it could be Snyder’s longest project in its current state, potentially eclipsing the Watchmen Ultimate Cut (215 minutes) and Batman v Superman’s director’s cut (183 minutes).

It also speaks to the scope of what Snyder is trying to achieve. The original Justice League runtime – helmed by Joss Whedon – reached a mere 120 minutes. It even outstrips the epic Avengers: Endgame, which clocked in at 182 minutes.

We’re likely to hear more – maybe even an exact runtime – at DC’s upcoming FanDome event. August's showcase will feature looks at the Snyder Cut as well as a presence from Wonder Woman 1984 and even The Batman.

In the meantime, find out what’s in store at Comic-Con 2020, including the dates and times of every major panel.