Chris Pratt enlists Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in chaotic new Jurassic World Dominion trailer

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have unveiled the latest trailer for Jurassic World Dominion – and it looks like Owen Grady can't save the world without the help of Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcom, and Alan Grant.

The epic conclusion to the Jurassic Park franchise takes place four years after the Lockwood Estate incident, when Isla Nublar was completely destroyed. Dinosaurs now co-exist alongside humans all over the world, but how long can the two species live in peace?

After beloved raptor Blue's baby is kidnapped, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill for the first – and last – time to save humanity. The gnarly new trailer, which can be viewed above, shows dinosaurs eating humans right off the street and causing all kinds of terrifying destruction.

The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael. Trevorrow previously told Total Film that the third Jurassic World installment is a "rare film" that is different from anything he's ever seen before. The director also promised that Dern, Goldblum, and Neill will have as much screentime as Pratt and Howard, and that the film will follow both of their stories equally.

"It's not structured necessarily in a way that we're used to seeing Hollywood movies structured," he added. "But it works."

Jurassic World Dominion will have its world premiere in South Korea on June 1 before hitting US theaters on June 10. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022.