New Joker 2 pictures show fresh look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn – and the first trailer is coming soon

A new look at Joker 2, AKA Joker: Folie à Deux, is here – and it shows Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in mad love with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

The fresh batch of photos were shared by the film's director, Todd Phillips, to celebrate Valentine's Day. In the pictures, which you can see below, Gaga's Harley looks head over heels for Joker, with the duo dancing on a rooftop and even rubbing noses through prison bars. There's also Joker in his classic makeup, with Harley sporting some clown markings around the eyes, too.

Excitingly, Phillips also replied to a question about when the first trailer would be coming. "The movie comes out in October," he wrote. "So our first teaser won't be out until mid April." That means we can expect footage from the movie in about two months.

Elsewhere in DC, the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters kicks off this year with the release of Creature Commandos, with Superman: Legacy arriving in July 2025. Joker 2, however, isn't part of this connected universe, instead arriving as an Elseworlds story. It also stands alone from Matt Reeves's Bat-verse.

"It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprising for people," said Joker 2 cinematographer Lawrence Sher last year. "I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives this October 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else in store.