John Boyega and giant robots take centre stage in these exclusive new Pacific Rim Uprising images

It may be the dry season for cinema right now, with very few big releases hitting theatres this January, but that just makes us all the more excited for what's on the horizon. Pacific Rim Uprising, for example, is just over two months away, and our sister publication Total Film magazine has the latest scoop, with these new exclusive photos from the set of the Kaiju ass-kicking sequel.

Read more: The best upcoming movies of 2018

Set ten years after the events of Guillermo Del Toro's first film, which saw humanity fight a tide of world-threatening monsters by creating equally humongous robots called Jaegers, John Boyega leads a new generation of pilots against an evolved Kaiju resurgence.

Speaking of Boyega, you can catch him looking serious (alongside co-star Cailee Spaeny as "computer expert Amara") and exploring beyond his giant robot suit in two of the pics below. The real treat, though, is another glimpse at some Jaeger on Jaeger action, promising a different kind of fight scene to the ones we're used to from the Pacific Rim franchise.

Pacific Rim Uprising will be in cinemas on March 23, but you can read more about it in the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which hits stores tomorrow and includes a Jaeger-sized behind the scenes look at the upcoming blockbuster.

If you're worried about a Kaiju invasion getting in the way of your trip to the shops, why not subscribe to Total Film instead? It's a cheaper way of getting the magazine delivered right to your doorstep every month, and comes with a nifty subscriber's cover that can't be found anywhere else.