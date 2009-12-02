Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye and Avengers

Jeremy Renner, breakout star of The Hurt Locker , has spoken out again on the rumours that he'll be playing Hawkeye for Marvel.
The net has been a-buzz with news that Jeremy Renner has been cast as Hawkeye in Thor and The Avengers , after he said that he had been in talks with the studio.
He thinks he may have to wait a while before he gets any confirmation though.
He says: "They were just talking, 'Like maybe we should consider maybe hiring Hawkeye now' but there's no director on Avengers so they don't want to force-feed the director".
Renner also hints at a more reality-based take on the character: "It's not going to be the guy with the big purple (mask), it's not going to be a guy in tights".
"It's going to be a guy in sunglasses and a vest".
Renner certainly seems like a good fit for the role, as he can handle the action, and has proven his acting chops in intense roles.
Source [ FirstShowing ]
So, would you like to see Renner as Hawkeye? Or would you rather see a different actor cast? Thoughts below!