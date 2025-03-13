X-Men star Michael Fassbender says he auditioned for James Bond, but ended up suggesting they go for Daniel Craig: "I don't know why I was promoting him"

Michael Fassbender has recalled his audition for James Bond, ahead of Daniel Craig being cast in Casino Royale. However, he admits that he doesn't think he was ever really "in the mix" for the role.

"I met with Barbara Broccoli just you know through passing and I actually went in like an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don't think I was ever in the mix," the X-Men star explained to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson and I think I was like, 'Daniel Craig is…' I don't know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself."

Fassbender laughed adding: "This is what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions. Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be I think the most successful Bond in history but that was it really, there was never a conversation after that."

Asked about whether the possibility might still be there now the spy job is up for grabs again, the actor admitted "I think it's over". However, he does have a few picks himself, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and a Bridgeton star. "Regé [Jean Page] who's in this movie, I think after people see his performance in this, he could be a frontrunner," he added.

The movie he mentions is Black Bag, which sees Fassbender play a spy called George Woodhouse who is assigned to investigate his wife when she's suspected of treason. Alongside Fassbender and Page, the movie also stars Cate Blanchett, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, and Pierce Brosnan. It hits theaters on March 14.

For more on 007, check out our guides to the best Bond movies and all the potential candidates for the next James Bond.