Jeremy Renner shares health update following snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner has shared a new health update, weeks on from his snow plow accident. The Marvel star thanked his family and his fans for their support, confirming that he broke 30 bones during the incident.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he wrote alongside a photo of his rehab on Instagram (opens in new tab). "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

After being run over by his own snow plow near his home in Nevada, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The actor was in critical care in hospital for several days after the incident.

Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU, beginning with a cameo in Thor. He went on to star in several Avengers movies, as well as his own Hawkeye series on Disney Plus. Outside of Marvel, Renner has been nominated for an Oscar twice for The Town and The Hurt Locker, and also fronts the Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown.

Several of Renner’s Marvel co-stars reacted to his latest update, sharing well wishes. "You’re a champion mate! We love you," wrote Chris Hemsworth. Captain America star Chris Evans commented: "That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."

