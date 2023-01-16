Mayor of Kingstown creator hopeful about future of Jeremy Renner show amid actor's accident

Hugh Dillon, showrunner of Jeremy Renner’s Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown, has shared his hopes for the show’s future seasons. The series has just returned for a second season, but Dillon and co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who’s also behind Yellowstone, have bigger plans.

"Taylor and I have multiple ideas for multiple seasons," Dillion explained to Deadline (opens in new tab). "If everything went according to plan with Paramount Plus and the rest of it, I would think that we’d start in August, September, maybe pre-production in the summer."

However, Dillon, who also plays Ian in the series, addressed how Marvel actor Renner’s recent accident may impact filming. The Hawkeye star was badly injured outside his home in Reno, Nevada in a snow plow incident. He’s been sharing updates with his fans on social media, including a recent video from hospital thanking people for their support.

When asked about how he found out about what happened, Dillon said: "I heard about it from one of the other producers. I saw it on the news and then he sent me a video. He’s very funny. I just think the world of that guy and I’m happy he’s surrounded by his family. Anything we can do to help, we will. That’s the biggest thing. He’s like family."

Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner as Mike McLusky, the head of a powerful family embroiled in making money from the town’s prison by whatever means necessary. The crime thriller also stars Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, and Emma Laird.

For what else to watch, check out our guide to the best TV shows of all time.