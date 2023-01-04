Jeremy Renner shares health update as he thanks fans for support

Jeremy Renner has shared a new update following his accident, thanking his fans for their support. Posting a selfie from his hospital bed, the Marvel star wrote: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The Hawkeye star has been in hospital since Sunday after he was run over by his own snow plow outside his Nevada home. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has since undergone surgery.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed in a press conference that the accident happened after a new year storm brought fresh snowfall to the area. A family member got stuck driving in the snow near the actor's house, leading Renner to tow the car free with the snow plow. However, when he exited the vehicle the plow began to move unoccupied and ran him over when he tried to get into it to stop it moving.

Following the actor’s update on Instagram (opens in new tab), many of his friends and co-stars have shared their support. "Speedy recovery buddy, sending love your way," wrote Chris Hemsworth, while Chris Evans commented: "Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers wrote: "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Renner has played Clint Barton/Hawkeye in several Avengers movies alongside the Disney Plus spin-off series Hawkeye. His other notable performances include roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town, both of which he received Oscar nominations for.