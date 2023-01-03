Jeremy Renner health update: Marvel star remains "critical but stable" after surgery

Jeremy Renner remains in a "critical but stable" condition following his accident, his reps have confirmed. The actor underwent surgery on January 2 after being airlifted to hospital following an incident with a snow plow.

His publicist Samantha Mast (H/T BBC (opens in new tab)) confirmed that Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries while clearing snow outside his Nevada home. Following his surgery, the Avengers star remains in intensive care.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the statement read. "Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton in the Avengers movies, as well as the Disney Plus spin-off Hawkeye. He is also a double Oscar nominee for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town. Most recently, he’s starred in the Paramount Plus series The Mayor of Kingstown.

The actor’s co-stars have shared messages of support on social media. "Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery," actor Mark Ruffalo wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab). "Please send healing goodness his way." Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab): "My heart is with Jeremy Renner." Meanwhile actor Josh Gad wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab): "My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family."