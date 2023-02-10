James Gunn addresses SnyderVerse Netflix campaign and says he's spoken to Zack Snyder

James Gunn had addressed the campaign to get the SnyderVerse on Netflix – and revealed that he's spoken to Zack Snyder about his plans for DC.

"I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked)," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab) in response to the hashtag "#SellTheSnyderVerseToNetflix".

He added (opens in new tab): "[Snyder] contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now."

This isn't the first Snyder-related campaign to take off online – the "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" hashtag called for a continuation of Snyder's vision for the DC Extended Universe, which left off with the release of 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League. The director envisioned three Justice League movies in total, but has since moved on to new projects at Netflix. His next movie, Rebel Moon, is set for release this December.

Gunn recently announced his and co-CEO Peter Safran's plans for the next phase of DC movies and TV shows, titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. This includes a new Superman movie, a Batman and Robin movie (separate from Matt Reeves' take on the character starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne), and a Wonder Woman prequel TV show.

Next up for DC, though, is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which arrives on the big screen on March 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.