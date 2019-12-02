It's your last chance to save money on Cyber Monday PS Plus deals, with up to 35% off 12 month digital codes

The Cyber Monday game deals represent your last window of opportunity to save a lot of cash on everything from new consoles to membership subscriptions, including some of the best PS Plus deals we've seen since Amazon Prime Day earlier this summer.
PS Plus, as a quick refresher lesson, is Sony's alternative to Xbox Live; a subscription service which lets you access the multiplayer components of PS4 games, while also offering two free downloadable games a month alongside other benefits such as exclusive PSN Store discounts, dynamic PS4 themes, and more.
Below, we've collected the best Cyber Monday PS Plus deals that are still going, all of which are digital codes, meaning you'll have instant access to this month's free PS Plus games (including Titanfall 2) alongside all the multiplayer content you could ask for. Check them out below - including offers for both US and UK customers.
Best Cyber Monday PS Plus deals (US)
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for $39.99 at ebay (save 35%)
The current best deal right now is at Ebay, which it selling 12 months of PS Plus for less than $40View Deal
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for $44.99 at Walmart (save 25%)
Walmart currently has another decent deal for Cyber Monday, knocking off a cool $15 for a year's PS Plus subscription. View Deal
Best Cyber Monday PS Plus deals (UK)
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for £37.49 at Amazon (save 25%)
The deal is at your convenient online retailer of Amazon, because of course it is. Easy to add to the basket and team with other gaming bits and bobs.View Deal
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for £37.49 + 6-months of Spotify Premium at Currys (save 25%)
The same deal is on offer at Currys, and you get that wonderful bonus of 6 months of Premium Spotify goodness.View Deal
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for £37.49 at Very (save 25%): That's essentially 24 games over 12 months, alongside access to multiplayer, for less then £40View Deal
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for £31.85 at ShopTo (save 36%)
If you fancy shaving as much as possibly off you can, go for ridiculously low-priced deal from ShopTo.net.View Deal
Got your subscription code? Good. Remember, you can bank yearly subscriptions on top of each other, so feel free to purchase multiple codes now while they're going cheap, leaving you set up for several years if you need to. And don't worry; the PS5 will almost definitely feature the service too.
Don't forget to check out what the free PS Plus games for every month are, or check the links below for a guide to all the best Cyber Monday offers from retailers around the web, whether you're based in the UK or US.
