iPad Mini deals return to record low prices at Amazon

iPad Mini deals are in full force at Amazon right now, with record low prices on colorways that don't often see too many discounts. You can pick up the latest iPad Mini 6 for just $459 this week, down $40 from the original $499 MSRP. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this device go for, but we usually only see such discounts on the Space Gray model.

Today, however, you'll find the Purple and Pink devices also on sale for the same record low price. That's perfect if you've been holding out for the perfect aesthetic - the purple model, for example, has only ever reached this sales price once before, way back in October.

These iPad Mini deals do come and go fairly quickly, though, so we wouldn't wait too long to jump on this offer. A similar price lasted just a day when it popped up last week, so don't take this discount for granted.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, with more iPad Mini deals across the US and UK further down the page. We're also rounding up all the best gaming tablets on the market right now.

iPad Mini 6 | $499 $459 at Amazon

Save $40 - The latest iPad Mini is back down to a record low price at Amazon right now - a cost we haven't seen for a few weeks now. What's more, we're seeing this discount on more colorways than ever right now, with the Space Gray, Purple, and Pink models on sale this week.



