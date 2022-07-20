Insidious 5 announces release date, with Patrick Wilson set to direct

Sony Pictures has confirmed when Insidious 5 will be released in cinemas – and, turns out, horror fans have got a little while to wait yet for the latest sequel.

Shaking up its schedule, the studio recently announced that it was delaying Madame Web. Instead, Insidious 5 will come out on July 7, in the Marvel flick's original 2023 slot.

Back in 2020, it was revealed that the next outing in the horror franchise will see the return of Patrick Wilson's Josh Lambert. The character appeared In Insidious and Insidious: Chapter Two – both written by Leigh Whannell and directed by James Wan –before prequel Insidious: Chapter 3 took the series in a different direction.

According to Bloody Disgusting (opens in new tab), Insidious: Chapter 5 will catch up with the Lamberts ten years after we saw them last, as they prepare to send Dalton – you know, their son whose spirit was being held captive in a dark, alternate dimension in the original? – off to college. Ty Simpkins is due to reprise his role as the formerly possessed youngster, while Wilson is on board to star and direct, marking his feature debut. Halloween Kills co-writer Scott Teems penned the script, based on a story by Whannell.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices," the actor said in a statement back in 2020. "Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the Further we go…"

