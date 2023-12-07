Iman Vellani already knows which villain she wants to appear in Ms. Marvel season 2

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani already knows which villain she wants to face off against if a second season of the show happens – and it's a sentient computer virus from Marvel Comics.

"Definitely Doc.X. I think that's a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience," Vellani told The Direct when asked who she'd like the season 2 protagonist to be.

"It would be so interesting – I don't know, messing with kids' psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can't avoid. I think it'd be really interesting position to put them all in to fight against something that you can't even see, right? That's one of my favorite comic storylines. So I would love to see that play out."

Doc.X first appears in Ms. Marvel Vol. 4 #14, which was published in 2017. After infiltrating the network in the greater New York City area – including Jersey City – Doc.X discovers that Kamala Khan is actually Ms. Marvel and tries to blackmail her into providing access to the SHIELD mainframe.

Ms. Marvel season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, but Kamala made her big-screen debut in The Marvels alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as they faced off against Kree leader Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

