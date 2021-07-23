I'd rather get this RTX 3060 Alienware pre-built deal than wait to build a new rig

Dell's 'Black Friday in July' sale has continued to provide some great offers on high-end Alienware and Dell gaming hardware equipped with the fabled RTX 3060 GPUs.

You can take a look at the full range here, but a particular standout would be the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, complete with one of the best CPUs for gaming that you can buy this year. What's more, especially with over $100 off the asking price, it's not a bad buy when you consider the average going rate of the RTX 3060 Ti on its own, and that's if you can find one.

Explore the full range of Alienware and Dell gaming laptop and PC deals

If you're not up to speed on what the RTX 3060 can do, I'll give you a quick crash course. Essentially, it's an entry-level GPU that outperforms the high-end RTX 2080 from just two years ago. In a world as fast-moving as PC gaming hardware, that's impressive. Given this card's price and lack of availability (not to mention the impact of the pandemic on production) getting a pre-built rig or gaming laptop like the ones listed here is the way to go.

If you want to get technical for a moment, the RTX 3060 is currently available in two variants depending on the size of the machine it's been inserted into. Typically, a gaming desktop such as the Alienware Aurora R12 will be rocking a full-size 8GB or 12GB model (depending on the manufacturer), and gaming laptops, such as the Alienware m15 R6, will feature a lower power-consumption version with 6GB VRAM instead

It should be noted that, given just how in-demand the RTX 30-series of cards are, these aren't going to be the deepest discounts in town. But if you've held off on getting a rig or laptop until now, you'll seldom find better price-for-performance than this. Want one of the best gaming laptops or the best gaming PC around to game in radiant splendor? These fit the bill nicely.

The best RTX 3060 Alienware PC gaming deals

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,930 $1,729.99 at Dell

Save $200. Featuring the newest version of the RTX 3060 card, which is slightly more powerful and able to perform with higher frame rates in certain games, this is the variant you want if you're chasing 4K60 or QHD at high refresh rates, all in a small, console-sized case for added convivence. Features: Intel Core i7 11700F, RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,840 $1,729.99 at Dell

Save $110. It isn't just Intel users that can benefit from the power afforded by this particular GPU. The red corner's touting the Ryzen 7 5800 for some seriously impressive speed and single-core performance for gaming. Features: Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3060) | $1,479.99 $1,379.99 at Dell

Save $100. If you're looking for something with similar levels of power but in a portable form-factor, then the newest iteration of the m15 line is hard to beat for the asking price, especially with its 165Hz screen. You can expect demanding games in Full HD to hit the 120FPS+ mark with ease. Features: Intel Core i5 11400H, RTX 3060 6GB, 8GB RAM, 265GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 165Hz Full HD screen.

View Deal

For a few dollars more...

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3070) | $2,130 $1,899.99 at Dell

If you've got a little extra cash to spend to splash out on the RTX 3070 (which is very much a top-of-the-line GPU for gaming), then the couple hundred bucks knocked off this unit might tempt you. You can be sure it'll run the newest games in 4K with no problem for years. Features: Intel Core i7 11700F, RTX 3070 8GB, 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.

View Deal

Your journey into PC gaming has just begun. After all, what good is one of these stellar gaming PCs without the best gaming monitors to pair them up to? On that wavelength, you're going to need peripherals, and there's no reason why you should settle for anything less than the best gaming keyboard or best gaming mouse.