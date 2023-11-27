I review 3D printers, and these are the Cyber Monday deals I would buy

The Cyber Monday deals are starting to wind down, but that doesn't mean 3D printers aren't still available at ludicrous prices. Actually, they're enjoying some of the best discounts I've seen all weekend.

To help save you a bit of time, I've rounded up my favorite offers so far. These are the cream of the Cyber Monday 3D printer deals crop, and regardless of whether you're a newcomer or a veteran, they deserve your attention. Actually, I'd argue that a few are the best 3D printers around.

Personally, I'd highlight the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s as the standout of this year's Cyber Monday 3D printer deals. This 12K-resolution monster with a self-leveling build plate is currently $419 at Anycubic instead of $479 (or £459 at Anycubic rather than £549 if you're based in the UK), and that's pretty outrageous in terms of value.

Anyway, enough chat - here are my picks for Cyber Monday.

US

UK

Today's best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals

Anycubic Photon Mono M5s (resin) | $579 $419 at Anycubic

Save $160 - If you want one of the best printers of the last couple of years (and one that has a self-leveling build plate, no less), head straight to the manufacturer; it's never been cheaper than this.



🔶 UK: £549 £459 at Anycubic



Buy it if:

✅ You want super-high detail

✅ You hate leveling your build plate



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much ventilation at home



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $429.99

💲 Walmart | $699

Elegoo Jupiter (resin) | $1,299.99 $790 at Elegoo (with code)

Save $510 - In terms of big bucks savings, this one takes the cake. So long as you use the code 'CMJPT100' at checkout, you'll be able to get $509.99 off the sticker price.



🔶 UK: No deals (booo)



Buy it if:

✅ You need a large build-area

✅ You'll be printing big models



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'll only be printing small models



Price check:

💲 Amazon | Unavailable

💲 Walmart | Unavailable



Anycubic Kobra Max (FDM) | $669.99 $379 at Walmart

Save $291 - The Kobra Max has crept back up in price a little bit, but this is still a very healthy discount on a printer that is ideal for larger builds.



🔶 UK: £455 £389.99 at Amazon



Buy it if:

✅ You need a large build volume

✅ You make cosplay items with 3D printers



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much space at home



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $419.99

💲 Anycubic | $409



