I review 3D printers, and these are the Cyber Monday deals I would buy

The Cyber Monday deals are starting to wind down, but that doesn't mean 3D printers aren't still available at ludicrous prices. Actually, they're enjoying some of the best discounts I've seen all weekend.
To help save you a bit of time, I've rounded up my favorite offers so far. These are the cream of the Cyber Monday 3D printer deals crop, and regardless of whether you're a newcomer or a veteran, they deserve your attention. Actually, I'd argue that a few are the best 3D printers around.
Personally, I'd highlight the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s as the standout of this year's Cyber Monday 3D printer deals. This 12K-resolution monster with a self-leveling build plate is currently $419 at Anycubic instead of $479 (or £459 at Anycubic rather than £549 if you're based in the UK), and that's pretty outrageous in terms of value.
Anyway, enough chat - here are my picks for Cyber Monday.
Quick links
US
- Amazon: Discounts up to $100
- Walmart: Grab savings up to $290
- Creality: Up to 50% off
- Anycubic: Discounts up to $210
- Elegoo: Save up to 60%
- Resin printers: Save to $290 at Amazon
- FDM printers: Amazon cuts up to $260
UK
- Amazon: Get up to £300 off
- 3D Jake: Money off materials
- Creality: Save up to 52%
- Anycubic: Up to 62% off
- Elegoo: Price cuts up to 54%
- Resin printers: Save to £140 at Amazon
- FDM printers: Save to £65 at Amazon
Today's best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals
Anycubic Photon Mono M5s (resin) |
$579 $419 at Anycubic
Save $160 - If you want one of the best printers of the last couple of years (and one that has a self-leveling build plate, no less), head straight to the manufacturer; it's never been cheaper than this.
🔶 UK:
£549 £459 at Anycubic
Buy it if:
✅ You want super-high detail
✅ You hate leveling your build plate
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have much ventilation at home
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $429.99
💲 Walmart | $699
Creality Ender-5 S1 (FDM) |
$549 $355 at Amazon
Save $194 - That's this super high-speed printer's lowest-ever price, and by quite a way, too. Because this one gets things done quick and is also pretty easy to use, I'd definitely recommend it.
🔶 UK:
£579 £329 at Amazon
Buy it if:
✅ You want a very quick printer
✅ You want something sturdy and reliable
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want something less bulky
Price check:
💲 Creality | $446.20
💲 Walmart | $429
Anycubic Photon Mono 2 (resin) |
$269 $149 at Anycubic
Save $120 - The entry-level Anycubic Photon Mono 2 has hit a new low price. Amazon has been discounting this one for a while, but now it's gotten even cheaper.
🔶 UK:
£229.99 £133.19 at 3D Jake
Buy it if:
✅ You're just starting out
✅ You don't need lots of detail
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want more detail
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $149.99
💲 Walmart | $169
Elegoo Jupiter (resin) |
$1,299.99 $790 at Elegoo (with code)
Save $510 - In terms of big bucks savings, this one takes the cake. So long as you use the code 'CMJPT100' at checkout, you'll be able to get $509.99 off the sticker price.
🔶 UK: No deals (booo)
Buy it if:
✅ You need a large build-area
✅ You'll be printing big models
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'll only be printing small models
Price check:
💲
Amazon | Unavailable
💲
Walmart | Unavailable
Anycubic Kobra Max (FDM) |
$669.99 $379 at Walmart
Save $291 - The Kobra Max has crept back up in price a little bit, but this is still a very healthy discount on a printer that is ideal for larger builds.
🔶 UK:
£455 £389.99 at Amazon
Buy it if:
✅ You need a large build volume
✅ You make cosplay items with 3D printers
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have much space at home
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $419.99
💲 Anycubic | $409
