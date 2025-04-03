Elegoo Centauri Carbon review: "Make some really cool sh**, no questions asked"

If you're a beginner hoping to get into 3D printing, or someone that's been chased off by how complicated it can be, this is the machine for you. I don't think I've ever encountered a more accessible printer. The quality of those prints is good enough to tempt veteran hobbyists as well, providing something for everyone.

If you want to get into 3D printing but feel intimidated by all that talk about leveling, core X/Y velocity, and different material types, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon has you covered. It steers newcomers away from all that confusion with a pat on the back and the promise that you're gonna make some really cool sh** together, no questions asked. Buckle up, buttercup.

I've worked with a lot of printers over the years, and plenty of them have claimed to be a great entry point to the hobby. Results varied. This one, though? The Elegoo Centuari Carbon is a godsend for 3D printing beginners. It really is the best machine I've used in terms of accessibility, and the only trouble I've had is working out what the hell to print first. If you're a greenhorn, look no further.

Elegoo Centauri Carbon features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $299.99 / £374.99 Printer type Filament Build volume 256 × 256 × 256mm Velocity Up to 500mm/s Acceleration Up to 20,000mm/s² Flow rate 32mm³/s Build plate Dual-sided flexible In-built camera Yes Leveling Automatic Connections USB-A & Wi-Fi

Full-auto calibration

High speed of 500m/s

Classy, enclosed design

The headlines here are that the Centauri Carbon can print out of the box. And I don't mean in the way that other printers claim. Unlike some I could mention (such as the Anycubic Kobra Go), it arrives fully built and ready to go besides very basic additions you'll need to install like the filament spool holder and screen. You almost literally need to plug it in and get to work.

In addition, it boasts a speed of 500m/s and has 20,000 mm/s² acceleration. That won't mean a great deal if you haven't used a 3D printer before, but take my word for it: it's pretty nippy. Throw in auto-leveling and full-auto calibration for a machine that's raring to get started like a greyhound at the gate, and you're onto a winner.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Thanks to its fully enclosed structure, it's less noisy than the competition as well. Yes, it's far bulkier as a result. But there's something very tidy about its box with a glass front door, removable lid, and gray, industrial design.

You can snoop on your works-in-progress too thanks to a built-in AI camera and light.

Performance

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Smooth, detailed prints

Pick-up-and-print

Not too noisy, despite the speed

When I first got into 3D printing, I didn't realise how much it had in common with making your own PC. There's usually a lot of setup, calibration, and fine-tuning to wade through before you can get to the good stuff. The Elegoo Centuari Carbon doesn't have that problem, though. It's true to its word; you really can get going quickly and with minimal fuss. All you need to do is run the automated system check (this levels your machine as well as making sure nothing is amiss mechanically) which can take up to 30 minutes. Then you're away.

What follows is one of the most reliable experiences I've had 3D-printing. I worked through a series of wargaming terrain, props, and items for the best tabletop RPGs across my time testing the machine, and it met every challenge with gusto.

Each of these items was finished to a high standard as well. Elegoo notes that the machine's vibration compensation results in smoother final products, and after a few weeks using it, I'd agree. I've been printing tiles for a new Warhammer board over the last couple of months using this alongside the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo, and the Centauri Carbon provides a consistently smoother finish even when printing those tiles flat.

Is it going to excel at small miniatures for use in D&D? No – but that's not the strength of this printer. (I'd recommend a resin machine like the Anycubic Photon Mono 7 Pro or the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 14K instead.) In my experience, it's great at everything else. It can even print with more exotic materials like carbon fiber, and has a two-sided build plate with varying degrees of adhesion. That's a level of forethought that you don't normally get elsewhere.

It's not as noisy as I thought it'd be either. Sure, it's not what I'd call quiet. But it isn't as loud as something like the FLSUN T1 either, and the enclosure does a lot to mitigate sound.

Should you buy the Elegoo Centauri Carbon?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you're new to 3D printing, I absolutely and wholeheartedly recommend the Elegoo Centauri Carbon. My only complaints are niggles at best, and while it's not going to excel at small miniatures (which is a problem shared by all FDM printers), it knocks everything else out of the park.

What about if you're a more experienced hobbyist? It depends on how much time you have. If you're willing to dig in a little and tweak settings, there are better options. But if you want an easy life and are fed up of faffing, it's a great option for you too.

Buy it if...

✅ You're new to 3D printing

I'm not sure I've ever seen a more beginner-friendly machine. If you're just starting out, the Centauri Carbon is ideal.

✅ You want great prints with minimum effort

There's normally a lot of fiddling involved in getting the perfect 3D printer settings, but not here.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're hoping to make massive items

Naturally, there's a limit to the size of item you can print on the Centauri Carbon. If you want to produce larger models, check out the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max or, for something truly huge, the Elegoo OrangeStorm Giga.

❌ You want high-detail character minis

Like all FDM printers, this one won't be so good at very small, 25mm D&D character models. It's simply not detailed enough.

How we tested the Elegoo Centauri Carbon

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

I spent weeks using and living with the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, printing everything from D&D tiles and wargaming terrain to prop items like a Shiekah coaster from Breath of the Wild. My aim was to challenge the machine with a range of tasks.

For more on our process, be sure to see the full GamesRadar+ hardware policy.