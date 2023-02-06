I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel in Development

A reboot of iconic '90s slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer is in the works at Sony.

Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to helm the film, with original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to reprise their roles.

The 1997 film follows four friends (played by Hewitt, Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe) who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after covering up a hit-and-run car accident where someone supposedly died. The movie, directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Scream franchise writer Kevin Williamson, is a spin on "The Hook" urban legend and takes its cues from '80s teen slashers like Prom Night and Sorority Row. Along with Scream, the film is credited with relaunching the teen slasher subgenre and ushering in a new era of horror.

I Know What You Did Last Summer grossed $125 million worldwide against a budget of only $17 million, and went on to spawn two sequels, Danny Cannon's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and Sylvain White's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. The sequels were not as financially or critically successful, with the latter being released direct-to-DVD in 2006. A reboot series of the same name hit Amazon Prime Video in 2021, but was canceled after one season.

