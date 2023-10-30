I can't get over the fact this Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K offer isn't a Black Friday deal

I already have a 4K 144Hz gaming monitor, but I'm low key itching to click buy on this Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 deal. It almost feels like Best Buy has hit the big Black Friday discount button a tad early, as the 43-inch quantum mini LED panel is currently half price. Normally, I'd only recommend this monitor to players with a premium PC, but I reckon anyone looking for something half decent should just get stuck in.

Before I hammer that buy button, here's a breakdown of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 deal. Best Buy has slashed $500 off the price of the premium panel, bringing it down from $999 to just $499. For context, the cheapest price previous recorded was over at Amazon for $549, and the screen is now out of stock over at the rival retailer. That's normally a sign that a a product is coming under clearance fire, meaning it might not be in stock by the time Black Friday gaming monitor deals kick in this November.

Out of all the early Black Friday gaming deals we've spotted so far, this is one of the most impressive yet. Don't get me wrong, I've love it if this screen stuck around to be slashed even lower, but it's hard to imagine such a discount existing among other offers. We're talking about a 4K 144Hz screen that'll both help the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 strut its stuff and unlock your new gen console's full potential. The fact its a mini LED panel also helps this display deliver superior contrast and brightness compared to traditional setups, adding even more value to this deal.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch | $999 $499 at Best Buy

Save $500 - A phenomenal half price deal on a premium PC panel. The 43-inch version of the Neo G7 isn't available at a lot of other retailers, meaning this could a stealth clearance discount. If that's the case, stock likely won't stick around to celebrate Black Friday with us. Buy it if: ✅ You want cutting edge specs

✅ You play FPS games at 4K Don't buy it if: ❌ You're eager to try ultrawide instead

❌ You've got a low-spec GPU Price check: Amazon (out of stock) | Samsung $799

Should you wait for Black Friday?

This Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 feels like exactly the sort of offer I'd come across during Black Friday, and the fact it's out of stock at various other retailers suggests it's a one off deal. 4K 144Hz screens are getting cheaper, but I'd expect to pay $499 for something with less oomph.

Put it this way - the 32-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is still going for $899.99 at Amazon. Admittedly, that version has a 165Hz refresh rate, but it should still be much cheaper considering the size difference.

