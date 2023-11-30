I can't believe this RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal is still on the shelves

I've potentially written up hundreds of gaming laptop deals in my time, but this one still shocked me. The fact that this RTX 4060 Gigabyte G5 is still discounted a week after this year's November mega sales is even more impressive. It's the cheapest price I've seen on a machine of this scale, it's $50 less than it was this time last week, and it's still in stock at Best Buy.

I'm of course talking about this $350 discount on the Gigabyte G5, dropping the $1,099.99 MSRP down to just $749.99 this week. I was impressed when this i7 configuration dropped to $799.99 ahead of Black Friday, so when I spotted an additional $50 off this already incredibly priced rig I was sure stock was going to fly off the shelves. It seems to have flown under the radar, though. Yes, you're getting a 12th generation Intel processor rather than a newer 13th gen model, but there's still some fantastic power in that chip - especially under $750.

So what's going on here? Why has Best Buy stripped that price even more? It's likely sales didn't go the retailer's way over Black Friday this year, so clearance offers are upon us. If a store expected to sell more than it actually did over Black Friday, it now has to store all that extra stock. That's why gaming laptop deals like this, with slightly older components, can reach incredible price lows after these seasonal sales. I knew this was coming, but I still didn't expect to see such a discount on an RTX 40-Series machine.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - This is a stunning offer for anyone after a cheaper gaming laptop without sacrificing their GPU. Best Buy's $300 discount on the Gigabyte G5 makes it unbeatable in this configuration, dropping it all the way down to $749.99. Specs: Intel i7-12650H | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want excellent 1080p performance

✅ You play mid-power games

✅ You don't want to sacrifice RAM Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play the latest games at top settings

❌ A QHD display is a priority Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: OOS



Should you buy the Gigabyte G5?

That 12th generation processor is certainly helping this price along, but the cheaper construction of the Gigabyte G5 is also keeping that price low this week. You won't find the luxury finishes of the best gaming laptops here, but if you're looking to maximize your performance to price ratio this is the best I've seen on the web this year. After all, that chassis isn't going to be up to the super luxury materials of an Alienware gaming laptop, and you won't find the color reproduction or clarity of the best Asus gaming laptops in that display.

However, if you're after an entry level rig but don't want to be limited to the RTX 3050 / 8GB RAM configurations we usually see at this price point this really is all you need and more. The RTX 4060 under the hood will handle 1080p gaming no problem and you're still picking up all the speed an everyday player needs in that 144Hz refresh rate.

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

You'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals leftover from last week's discounts. From the best Razer laptops to super affordable RTX 30-Series configurations, we're rounding up all the latest prices on some of our favorite models below.

Of course, if you're looking for something more permanent, check out all the best gaming PCs on the market. Or, take a look at the best Alienware PCs if you're after that luxury lifestyle.