Hurry - Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S hit record low prices in Woot Black Friday deals

Woot's Black Friday deals are soaring right now, and we've spotted some incredible discounts on both the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED. Both of these consoles have just hit brand new record low prices in the Amazon brand's sales, offering up the best discounts we've seen on each.

Diving straight in, you'll find the Xbox Series S available for just $219.99 right now - that's $80 off the $299.99 MSRP and an extra $30 off the $249 sales price the vast majority of other retailers are offering right now. We say the vast majority, because Dell has been flashing a $237 number around in the last few days, but it still can't beat the record low price.

If you're after something a little more Ninty flavored, you'll want to check out the NIntendo Switch OLED. We've only ever seen straight discounts drop this latest console to $330 in the past, but Woot's Black Friday deals can score you a fantastic $319.99 sale price. That's a full $30 off the $349.99 starting position.

Both of these Black Friday gaming deals are standout price cuts, but that means they won't last long. Woot's offers regularly run out of stock just as quickly as they appear, so you'll need to move quickly to secure these incredible offers.

Today's best Black Friday deals at Woot

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $319.99 at Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The Nintendo Switch OLED is at a record low price at Woot right now - we've never seen it anywhere near this $319.99 position before. These offers sell out incredibly quickly, though, so we'd move fast here.



(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | $299.99 $219.99 at Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - The only contender to this Xbox Series S deal was a $237 price point at Dell. You're saving around $20 on top of that previous record low price here, though, securing the Xbox Series S for just $219.99.



More of today's best Black Friday deals

We're also rounding up all the latest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday Xbox deals, but if you're more of a PlayStation fan, be sure to check out our guide to this year's Black Friday PS5 deals as well.