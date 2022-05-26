Hurry - a PS5 restock just went live at Amazon

Amazon has just dropped its first PS5 restock in months, offering up the disc edition of the console for its standard $499 MSRP (opens in new tab) for Prime members. That's a pretty heavy turnaround considering the drought we've been seeing in recent weeks, though with retailers like Walmart and GameStop gearing up for more drops, it seems a new shipment as just rolled in.

You will need to be a Prime member to take part in today's PS5 restock, but a free trial is working at the moment. You can currently grab 30 days free, with the service renewing at $14.99 per month after that. You'll have to be speedy to jump on this one, though.

You may well find this page out of stock when you first land, but we'd recommend sticking with it. Refresh that page and keep forcing your way through, as some are able to head all the way to checkout with this PS5 restock. Amazon may also be releasing this PS5 stock in waves, so we'd recommend sticking around throughout the day to catch later drops as well.

If you've got a lot of PS4 disks that you love or haven't got round to playing, then the disk version is for you. The PS5 has PS4 disk backwards compatibility which makes it a perfect option for those of you with a hefty disk collection.



Our PS5 restock top tips

You'll want to make the most of this flash of PS5 stock, they're looking particularly rare right now. To help you do just that, we've put together a list of our best tips and tricks, gathered by tracking PS5 restocks ever since launch.

1. Keep refreshing

We've had the best success by brute forcing our way through to checkout, that means refreshing the page until you see stock ready to go - across a few tabs at least.



2. Check 'See All Buying Options'

Amazon's PS5 restocks often go straight into alternative buying options, which can be pain for the stock tracker. Keep checking every possible port of purchase to make sure you're not missing the bounty by staying on the main product page.

3. Use mobile apps

If you're struggling to break through on desktop, it's worth keeping an eye on your phone. Many have reported success by tracking stock via Amazon own app as well as on their desktop site.

4. Check back throughout the day

Amazon will likely be launching this PS5 restock in waves, so it makes sense to stick around until demand has died down if you do keep running up short.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.