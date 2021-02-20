How to live stream Osaka vs Brady from anywhere in the Australian Open Women's Final

Just five months after playing a captivating US Open semi-final, Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady are set to battle it out once more - this time with a Grand Slam title at stake. Read our guide on how to live stream Osaka vs Brady at the Australian Open 2021 Women's Final, and watch online from anywhere in the world.

Australian Open 2021 Women's Final at a glance Watch via Eurosport in the UK, with ESPN and the Tennis Channel sharing broadcast rights in the US. Terrestrial broadcaster Channel 9 will have all the action for free in the host nation.



The match takes place at Melbourne Park on Saturday, February 20.



The final is due to start at 7.30pm AEDT local time - making it an 8.30am GMT start in the UK with coverage beginning on Eurosport at 7.20am GMT. For those tuning in from the US, it's a 3am ET / 12am PST start.

Japanese star Osaka booked her place in the final with an impressive 6-3 6-4 victory over Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final, preventing the tennis legend from winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Brady reached Saturday's finale after the American beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 to take her place in her first Grand Slam final.

Osaka is currently enjoying a 20-match unbeaten run having never lost a Grand Slam final, and beat Brady in an enthralling 2020 US Open semi-final over three sets.

Brady comes into the clash as the underdog with the bookies - can she pull off a shock? We've got all the info on how to live stream Osaka vs Brady at the 2021 Australian Open Women's Final no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream Osaka vs Brady in Australia

Channel 9

The great news for Tennis fans Down Under is that you'll be able to watch this final showdown for free. Channel 9 will be showing Osaka vs Brady in Australia on terrestrial TV, and if you're in the region you'll also be able to stream the match on the 9Now service. All you need to do to stream the final is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code. Play in the Women's Final is set to start at 7.30pm AEDT. If you're away from Oz, but want to catch that free Australian Open coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream Osaka vs Brady in the UK

Eurosport

In the UK, the Australian Open 2021 women's final will be shown live on Eurosport, with tennis fans able to catch all the build-up coverage starting from 7.20pm GMT, ahead of the match at 8.30am GMT. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or if you want to stream, via a Eurosport Player pass, which costs either £9.99 per month or £39.99 if you're ready to commit to a whole year.

How to live stream Osaka vs Brady online in the US

How to live stream Osaka vs Brady in Canada

TSN

Dedicated cable sports network service TSN meanwhile has Canadian tennis fans covered. If you're not a cable customer, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) CA$19.99 a month. Start time in Canada for this final is at 3am ET / 12am PST.

How to live stream Osaka vs Brady in New Zealand

Sky Sports

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's final with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Start time for Kiwi's is at 9.30pm NZST on Saturday night. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.



How to live stream Osaka vs Brady in the 2021 Australian Open Women's Final tennis if you're out of the country