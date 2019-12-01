Building a gaming PC of your own is a daunting prospect if you've never tackled it before, but we're here to help. With the financial aspect, anyway. We've got all of the best deals for gaming PC components here on Cyber Monday so you can find every part you need. After all, there's nothing more satisfying than building your very own rig and hearing the whirr of the fans the first time you get it up and running. The offers below will show you how to build a gaming PC with Cyber Monday deals.

We've also got some of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals over in our hub if you're looking to pick up some components for an upgrade to your existing build, or you can look at our guide to the best gaming PCs for some inspiration or to pick up something pre-built. Of course, if you're just window shopping for nothing in particular, make sure you check out our main Cyber Monday game deals page for all the best bargains available.

Cheap Cyber Monday CPU deals

CPUs ('computer processing units') are undoubtedly the beating heart of your PC. You won't get far without one - if cases are the skeleton of your machine, these are the brains. They process everything you want the system to do, and better CPUs can handle more demanding games. We'd recommend Intel's 8th generation Coffee Lake Core i7-8700, as it elegantly balances power and cost. For more detailed recommendations, visit our guide to the best CPU for gaming .

Cheap Cyber Monday graphics cards deals

Second on your list of priorities should be the graphics card, or GPU for short. These neat little bundles of technological wizardry will make your games look incredible, and the fancier ones are capable of impressive feats like ray tracing. Our favorite would have to be the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 Super, as it delivers superb 1440p/4K visuals and outperforms pretty much everything else we'd care to name. For a wider range of suggestions, hit up our guide to the best graphics cards .

Cheap Cyber Monday RAM deals

Alright, so RAM may not be the sexiest part of a gaming PC build. But it's definitely a vital wheel in the cog. To begin with, it can make a big difference to framerates within games. Secondly, it makes your system snappier and better at responding in general. We'd say to look at 16GBs' worth of RAM if possible, and 8GB is the bare minimum you should consider. Just remember to make sure they're compatible with your motherboard! We'd recommend the Ballistix Sport Gray 8GB DDR4-2400, as it gives you the most bang for your buck. For more, don't miss the best RAM for gaming .

Cheap Cyber Monday motherboard deals

The motherboard is another silent, unsung hero of gaming PC builds - it's the shell around which you build everything else. Be sure to check whether your components can fit into your chosen motherboard, though. And remember to find out the size you need! Do you want a smaller mini-ITX build? If so, a massive, feature-rich board won't be much good. If you're looking for pointers, you can't go far wrong with the Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra. It doesn't compromise on anything, and it's also affordable. Sweet.

Cheap Cyber Monday PC case deals

Alright, this is where things get fun. Whereas most of the deals above focus on what's happening inside and out of sight within your machine, the case is something you're probably going to be looking at rather a lot. As such, you want to make sure it's to your taste. There's something for everyone out there - up to and including flashy RGB lighting - so you're spoilt for choice. We're big fans of the Corsair Carbide 280X, as it blends RGB fanciness with clean white and glass panels. For more, check out our guide on the best gaming PC cases .

Cheap Cyber Monday power supply deals

Last but not least is the power supply unit, or PSU. Again, this isn't a particularly thrilling subject, but your PC won't even power on without a good one. Not that you need to spend a fortune on it - getting one with excessive wattage will just add excess heat and hike up your electricity bill while it's at it. We'd point you in the direction of the Corsair RM850x, if you wanted tips; it's pricier but quiet, reliable, and has modular cables as well.

Cheap Cyber Monday PC cooling deals

There are two choices available to you when it comes to cooling your PC down - fans and liquid systems. The latter tends to be more effective, but it also has the added drawback of hiking up the price. Meanwhile, fans are cheaper but can be noisier. Either is a valid choice, and you'll find our favorites below.