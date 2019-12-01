Building a gaming PC of your own is a daunting prospect if you've never tackled it before, but we're here to help. With the financial aspect, anyway. We've got all of the best deals for gaming PC components here on Cyber Monday so you can find every part you need. After all, there's nothing more satisfying than building your very own rig and hearing the whirr of the fans the first time you get it up and running. The offers below will show you how to build a gaming PC with Cyber Monday deals.
We've also got some of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals over in our hub if you're looking to pick up some components for an upgrade to your existing build, or you can look at our guide to the best gaming PCs for some inspiration or to pick up something pre-built. Of course, if you're just window shopping for nothing in particular, make sure you check out our main Cyber Monday game deals page for all the best bargains available.
Cheap Cyber Monday CPU deals
CPUs ('computer processing units') are undoubtedly the beating heart of your PC. You won't get far without one - if cases are the skeleton of your machine, these are the brains. They process everything you want the system to do, and better CPUs can handle more demanding games. We'd recommend Intel's 8th generation Coffee Lake Core i7-8700, as it elegantly balances power and cost. For more detailed recommendations, visit our guide to the best CPU for gaming.
Intel Core i7-8700K | $354.99 at Newegg ($15 cheaper than other retailers)
This is the cheapest price we could find on our favorite CPU. We'll keep you updated, as it may drop further.
UK price: £319 on AmazonView Deal
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X | $529 on Amazon ($70 cheaper than other retailers)
If you'd prefer to get an AMD build, this is the CPU you want. It offers great performance.
UK price: £518.99 on Scan
View Deal
Intel Core i5-9400F | $144.99 at Newegg ($30 cheaper than other retailers)
If you want a budget option, this is your guy. A cooler is included in the package and it's very affordable.
UK price: £134.99 on Amazon (save £40)View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | $299.99 at Walmart (save $30)
Another cracking CPU for $20 less than normal. A more affordable AMD option.
UK price: £289.99 on ScanView Deal
Cheap Cyber Monday graphics cards deals
Second on your list of priorities should be the graphics card, or GPU for short. These neat little bundles of technological wizardry will make your games look incredible, and the fancier ones are capable of impressive feats like ray tracing. Our favorite would have to be the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 Super, as it delivers superb 1440p/4K visuals and outperforms pretty much everything else we'd care to name. For a wider range of suggestions, hit up our guide to the best graphics cards.
XFX AMD Radeon VII 16GB | $499.99 on Amazon (save $200)
This is one of AMD's premier cards, so getting $200 off its price is an incredible deal.
UK price: £555 on AmazonView Deal
ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 580 | $169.99 on Newegg ($40 less than other retailers)
Want a budget graphics card? Look no further - this AMD card will see you through.
UK price: £164.99 on eBuyer (save £24.99)View Deal
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super | $689.99 on Amazon ($20 less than other retailers)
The new Super range of cards are a great place to look if you want the best visuals.
UK price: £639.97 on AmazonView Deal
Cheap Cyber Monday RAM deals
Alright, so RAM may not be the sexiest part of a gaming PC build. But it's definitely a vital wheel in the cog. To begin with, it can make a big difference to framerates within games. Secondly, it makes your system snappier and better at responding in general. We'd say to look at 16GBs' worth of RAM if possible, and 8GB is the bare minimum you should consider. Just remember to make sure they're compatible with your motherboard! We'd recommend the Ballistix Sport Gray 8GB DDR4-2400, as it gives you the most bang for your buck. For more, don't miss the best RAM for gaming.
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 3000MHz | $57.99 (was $74.99)
Corsair is one of the most reputable brand names for RAM, and you can get two sticks of their delicious 8GB here for under $60.
UK price: £62.96 on AmazonView Deal
Ballistix Sport Gray 8GB DDR4-2400 | $38.99 on Amazon ($5 less than other retailers)
This wins our vote as the best budget RAM - it's perfectly optimized for Intel rigs and easy to install, too.
UK price: £39.29 on Amazon
Cheap Cyber Monday motherboard deals
The motherboard is another silent, unsung hero of gaming PC builds - it's the shell around which you build everything else. Be sure to check whether your components can fit into your chosen motherboard, though. And remember to find out the size you need! Do you want a smaller mini-ITX build? If so, a massive, feature-rich board won't be much good. If you're looking for pointers, you can't go far wrong with the Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra. It doesn't compromise on anything, and it's also affordable. Sweet.
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra | $199.99 on Amazon (save $43)
This excellent motherboard supports 8th and 9th-gen Intel CPUs, and it features RGB as well. Nice.
UK price: £233.41 on Amazon (save £6.58)View Deal
Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Z390 | $300.97 on Amazon (save $30)
This is a great choice if you want to overclock your PC to squeeze the most out of your games.
UK price: £259.95 on Amazon (save £13.04)View Deal
Cheap Cyber Monday PC case deals
Alright, this is where things get fun. Whereas most of the deals above focus on what's happening inside and out of sight within your machine, the case is something you're probably going to be looking at rather a lot. As such, you want to make sure it's to your taste. There's something for everyone out there - up to and including flashy RGB lighting - so you're spoilt for choice. We're big fans of the Corsair Carbide 280X, as it blends RGB fanciness with clean white and glass panels. For more, check out our guide on the best gaming PC cases.
Corsair Crystal Series 280X micro-ATX | $139.99 at Newegg (save $30)
If you want a stylish and supremely functional case, look no further than this Corsair offering.
UK price: £161.49 on AmazonView Deal
Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Steel mid-tower | $139.99 on Newegg (save $50)
A glass-based beauty of a case, this is a very elegant mid-tower case that'll look awesome on or under any desk.
UK price: £138.98 on Amazon (save £34)View Deal
Cheap Cyber Monday power supply deals
Last but not least is the power supply unit, or PSU. Again, this isn't a particularly thrilling subject, but your PC won't even power on without a good one. Not that you need to spend a fortune on it - getting one with excessive wattage will just add excess heat and hike up your electricity bill while it's at it. We'd point you in the direction of the Corsair RM850x, if you wanted tips; it's pricier but quiet, reliable, and has modular cables as well.
Corsair RMX Series RM850x 850 Watt | $129.00 on Amazon (save $10.99)
This is a reliable and sturdy PSU that'll see you through almost anything you can throw at it.
UK price: £87.99 on AmazonView Deal
Cheap Cyber Monday PC cooling deals
There are two choices available to you when it comes to cooling your PC down - fans and liquid systems. The latter tends to be more effective, but it also has the added drawback of hiking up the price. Meanwhile, fans are cheaper but can be noisier. Either is a valid choice, and you'll find our favorites below.
Noctua High Performance Cooling Fan | $13.95 on Amazon (save $5)
If you ask us, this is the best fan you can buy right about now. It's also very affordable, too.
UK price: £11.84 on AmazonView Deal
Corsair H115i RGB Platinum | $139.99 on Amazon (save $30)
We'd vote this in as the very best PC liquid cooling system, and it's cheap right now.
UK price: £114.98 on Amazon (save £21.97)View Deal