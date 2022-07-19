Hot Wheels Mario Kart gets 100% more bling with Pink Gold Peach

Mattel is adding to its Hot Wheels Mario Kart collection with the first Pink Gold Princess Peach, and you'll be able to pick up this very blinged-up toy at SDCC if you're there this week.

Don't worry if you aren't able to make it, though. As well as being sold in person at SDCC, this die-cast figure will then become available online via Mattel Creations (opens in new tab) from 9am PT on July 22. We don't have a price yet, but judging by previous models, the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Pink Gold Princess Peach will cost around $20.

For those keeping score, it isn't the first metallic figure in the Hot Wheels Mario Kart range to launch at SDCC; Metal Mario was available at the 2019 event, with Gold Mario as a special variant that was only given to a limited number of pre-orders.

Although it doesn't look like there's an alternative version of Pink Gold Princess Peach (which makes sense, seeing as it's the only metallic Peach in the video game), it does still come in a rather handsome display box. You can take a closer look at it in the image below.

Pink Gold Princess Peach comes in a fancy display box (Image credit: Mattel)

There's little surprise that Mattel is back with another Hot Wheels Mario Kart exclusive for SDCC 2022; the range has proven to be very popular over the last few years, and it continues to grow with new, increasingly complex tracks. Last year saw the launch of a Rainbow Road course, for instance.

