Horizon Forbidden West player discovers a hole in the map hidden in the mountains

A Horizon Forbidden West player has stumbled across a secret passageway that when explored, leads Aloy underneath the map.

As shared in the dedicated Horizon subreddit (opens in new tab), one player has discovered a literal hole in the ground, and sends Aloy through an empty area of the map with her glider. Seemingly located in the Hunting Grounds: The Raintrace portion of the game, this player had to find a specific entry point to enter the cave-like structure.

Once inside, they were greeted with fragmented rock formations that eventually lead to a huge hole in the ground. Jumping straight off of basically the end of the world, Aloy then glides around in the huge open space, and right above her head is the entire Horizon Forbidden West map, giving players a new view of the machines trundling above.

As pointed out in the comments of the Reddit post, this is actually the ideal location to try and achieve the 'Completed a Long Glide' trophy which requires players to glide uninterrupted for 60 seconds. Let’s just hope poor Aloy Isn't afraid of the never-ending fall beneath her feet.

This giant hole in the world was clearly not supposed to make it into the final game, or ever be discovered by players, so there’s a chance Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games could patch it out soon. The studio is currently hot on any player-reported issues found in the game and only recently rolled out the Horizon Zero Dawn 1.09 update which fixed a number of bugs in the game.

